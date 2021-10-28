TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of TowneBank worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

