Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $56.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSUKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

