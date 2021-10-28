Traders Buy High Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 865 call options.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after buying an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.