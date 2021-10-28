Traders Buy High Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 865 call options.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
