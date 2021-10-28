Traders Buy Large Volume of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:REMX)

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,997 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,206% compared to the typical volume of 306 put options.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REMX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000.

