Tranchess (CHESS) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $114.77 million and $36.88 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00004970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,978.41 or 1.00127276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00584210 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,920,413 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.