Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Announces Earnings Results

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

