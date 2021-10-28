TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Down to $57.00

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $55.60. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 563 shares traded.

TA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

