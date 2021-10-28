Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,882.08 ($24.59).
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,807.54.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
