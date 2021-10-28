Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,882.08 ($24.59).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,807.54.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.