Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

