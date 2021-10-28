TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. 94,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

