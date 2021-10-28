TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.TriMas also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.18-$2.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRS. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,682. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

