TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TriNet Group traded as high as $102.18 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.
TNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,085 shares of company stock worth $11,677,860. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.