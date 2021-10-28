TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TriNet Group traded as high as $102.18 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

TNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,085 shares of company stock worth $11,677,860. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

