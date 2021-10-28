TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TSC opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

