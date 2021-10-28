Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Caroline Stephens Acquires 1,971 Shares

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £9,657.90 ($12,618.11).

Tristel stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £235.92 million and a PE ratio of 80.89. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.04.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

