Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Triton International has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

