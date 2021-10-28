Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 79,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,641,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

