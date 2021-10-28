Truist Securiti Comments on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $13.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.94 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

