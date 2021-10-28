Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.74. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

In other news, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Immunovant by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

