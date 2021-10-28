Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

TRUP opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -143.87 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.