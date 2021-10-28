TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

