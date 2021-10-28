TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

