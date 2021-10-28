TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

TTMI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTM Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.