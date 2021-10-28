Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,322,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

