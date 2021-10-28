Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $68,882,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.2% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $31,510,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

