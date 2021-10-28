Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$35.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.12.

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,432,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,867. The stock has a market cap of C$47.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

