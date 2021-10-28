Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$35.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.12.
Suncor Energy stock traded up C$3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,432,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,867. The stock has a market cap of C$47.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.77.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
