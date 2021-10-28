Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Shares Down 5.6%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

