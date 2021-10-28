Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared a — dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $50,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

