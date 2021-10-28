Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.