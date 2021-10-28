Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.49. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 557,774 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $52,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

