Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.94-$7.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.577-$1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS.

NYSE TYL traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $535.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.91.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.