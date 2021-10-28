Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.94-$7.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.577-$1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS.
NYSE TYL traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $535.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.91.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
