Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

