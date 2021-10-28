UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 140,393 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,393 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,218,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $827,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $188,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $621.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,213. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $625.99. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.