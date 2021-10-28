UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,432,656 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $911,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 535,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

