UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Danaher worth $1,004,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.96. 75,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

