UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,713,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $596,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.