UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,035,581 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,501,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,035,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Starbucks worth $615,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

