UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,073,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $2,924.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

