UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,860 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,125.91 ($27.78).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 70.40 ($0.92) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,697.60 ($22.18). 6,704,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,360. The firm has a market cap of £131.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

