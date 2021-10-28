Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UCTT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 29,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.
In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
