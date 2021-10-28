Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UCTT traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 29,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

