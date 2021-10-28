Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.42 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,500. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

