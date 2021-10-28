Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

NYSE:UFI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 79.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

