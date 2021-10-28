Unilever (ULVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently:

10/22/2021 – Unilever had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2021 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/28/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/2/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,879 ($50.68) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market cap of £100.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

