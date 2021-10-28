Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $240.90. 5,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,171. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

