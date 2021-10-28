uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M raised its position in uniQure by 12.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

