uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

QURE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

