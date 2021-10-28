United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Down 4.3%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.39. 462,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,086,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 779,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

