United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

