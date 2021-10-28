United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $220.24 and last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 70698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.94.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.