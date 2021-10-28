United Services Automobile Association Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,295,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,772,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,119. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

