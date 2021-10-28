United Services Automobile Association Has $55.89 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 248,653 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

